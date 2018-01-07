Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:35 pm

Natalie Portman Calls Out Golden Globes for All-Male Directing Nominees

Natalie Portman called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association while on stage presenting the Best Director Award at the 2018 Golden Globes alongside Ron Howard.

Ron said, “[We're] here to present the award for best director,” and Natalie said, “Here are the all-male nominees.”

Five men were nominated for the category this year: Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg.

Guillermo ended up winning the award for his work on The Shape of Water.
