Natalie Portman Calls Out Golden Globes for All-Male Directing Nominees
Natalie Portman called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association while on stage presenting the Best Director Award at the 2018 Golden Globes alongside Ron Howard.
Ron said, “[We're] here to present the award for best director,” and Natalie said, “Here are the all-male nominees.”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman
Five men were nominated for the category this year: Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg.
Guillermo ended up winning the award for his work on The Shape of Water.