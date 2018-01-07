Neil Patrick Harris & Christina Hendricks Present Together at Golden Globes 2018

Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Hendricks appear together on stage at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actors presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television to Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies.

FYI: Neil is wearing Tom Ford. Christina is wearing a custom Christian Siriano outfit, a Jennifer Behr barrette, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, Chopard jewelry, Butani diamond earrings, Harry Kotlar diamond ring, and a Hearts on Fire diamond bracelet.