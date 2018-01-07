Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:55 pm

Neil Patrick Harris & Christina Hendricks Present Together at Golden Globes 2018

Neil Patrick Harris & Christina Hendricks Present Together at Golden Globes 2018

Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Hendricks appear together on stage at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actors presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television to Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies.

FYI: Neil is wearing Tom Ford. Christina is wearing a custom Christian Siriano outfit, a Jennifer Behr barrette, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, Chopard jewelry, Butani diamond earrings, Harry Kotlar diamond ring, and a Hearts on Fire diamond bracelet.
Just Jared on Facebook
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 01
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 02
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 03
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 04
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 05
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 06
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 07
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 08
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 09
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 10
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 11
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 12
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 13
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 14
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 15
neil patrick harris christina hendricks golden globes 2018 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Christina Hendricks, Golden Globes, Neil Patrick Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr