Nominees Bob Odenkirk, William H. Macy & Kyle MacLachlan Show Their Support With Time's Up Pins at Golden Globes 2018!

Bob Odenkirk, William H. Macy and Kyle MacLachlan are all showing their support on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actors, who were all nominated during the evening’s ceremony, wore Time’s Up pins in solidarity with the initiative, which aims to address gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment.

Bob was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Better Call Saul, while Kyle was nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for Twin Peaks. William H. Macy was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Shameless. Kyle posed with his wife, Desiree Gruber.

FYI: Bob is wearing a Prada tux.