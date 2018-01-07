Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:58 pm

Nominees Bob Odenkirk, William H. Macy & Kyle MacLachlan Show Their Support With Time's Up Pins at Golden Globes 2018!

Nominees Bob Odenkirk, William H. Macy & Kyle MacLachlan Show Their Support With Time's Up Pins at Golden Globes 2018!

Bob Odenkirk, William H. Macy and Kyle MacLachlan are all showing their support on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kyle MacLachlan

The actors, who were all nominated during the evening’s ceremony, wore Time’s Up pins in solidarity with the initiative, which aims to address gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment.

Bob was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Better Call Saul, while Kyle was nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for Twin Peaks. William H. Macy was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Shameless. Kyle posed with his wife, Desiree Gruber.

FYI: Bob is wearing a Prada tux.
Just Jared on Facebook
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 00
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 02 2
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 02
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 03
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 05
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 06
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 07
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 10
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 11
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 12
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 13
sbob odenkirk golden globes 2018 15

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Bob Odenkirk, Desiree Gruber, Golden Globes, Kyle MacLachlan, William H Macy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr