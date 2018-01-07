Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 12:26 am

Olivia Wilde & Jude Law Attend 'Darkest Hour' Screening in LA

Olivia Wilde & Jude Law Attend 'Darkest Hour' Screening in LA

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she leaves a special screening of the Darkest Hour on Friday night (January 5) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actress looked super chic in a navy silk pajama-like outfit for the screening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Another star spotted attending the screening was Jude Law who was accompanied by girlfriend Phillipa Coan.

Make sure to see new photos of Jude in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie!

10+ pictures inside of Olivia Wilde and Jude Law attending the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 01
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 02
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 03
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 04
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 05
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 06
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 07
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 08
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 09
olivia wilde jude law attend darkest hour screening in la 10

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Jude Law, Olivia Wilde, Phillipa Coan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr