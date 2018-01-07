Oprah Winfrey Says 'Time's Up' in Powerful Golden Globes Speech (Video)

Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during her powerful and inspiring acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The legendary entertainer received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and she gave a nine-minute speech that talked about the importance of the Time’s Up movement.

Oprah, who was introduced to the stage by A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon, received several standing ovations throughout her speech.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up,” Oprah said near the end of her speech. “Their time is up!”

“I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” Oprah added to conclude the speech. “And when that new day final dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again!”

Watch the video below and see photos of Oprah with her longtime love Stedman Graham in the audience!

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

FYI: Oprah is wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Sophia Webster shoes.