Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:44 pm

Oprah Winfrey Says 'Time's Up' in Powerful Golden Globes Speech (Video)

Oprah Winfrey Says 'Time's Up' in Powerful Golden Globes Speech (Video)

Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during her powerful and inspiring acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The legendary entertainer received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and she gave a nine-minute speech that talked about the importance of the Time’s Up movement.

Oprah, who was introduced to the stage by A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon, received several standing ovations throughout her speech.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up,” Oprah said near the end of her speech. “Their time is up!”

“I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” Oprah added to conclude the speech. “And when that new day final dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me Too’ again!”

Watch the video below and see photos of Oprah with her longtime love Stedman Graham in the audience!

FYI: Oprah is wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Sophia Webster shoes.

Just Jared on Facebook
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 01
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 02
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 03
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 04
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 05
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 06
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 07
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 08
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 09
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 10
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 11
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 12
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 13
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 14
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 15
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 16
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 17
oprah winfrey speech golden globes 2018 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey, Time's Up

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr