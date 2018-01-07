Oprah Winfrey's Partner Stedman Graham Joins Her at Golden Globes 2018!

Oprah Winfrey poses for a photo with longtime partner Stedman Graham while sitting in the audience at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 63-year-old media mogul and actress will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award this evening!

Oprah was seen mingling with her best friend Gayle King and her frequent collaborator and A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay.

FYI: Oprah is wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Sophia Webster shoes. Ava is wearing Eva Fehren jewelry.