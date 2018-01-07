Reese Witherspoon Joins Hollywood Stars for New Time's Up Video

Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Reese Withersoon is all smiles while leaving a fitting on Friday (January 5) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress was seen prepping for the Golden Globes, where she is nominated for her work on Big Little Lies.

On Saturday, Reese joined celeb friends Brie Larson, Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, Rashida Jones, and Tracee Ellis Ross to make a video to encourage fans to join them in wearing black during the Golden Globes.

“#TIMESUP – Together we can end harassment, discrimination and abuse from the power imbalances we all face in the workplace. #WhyWeWearBlack and tell us why you stand with @TIMESUPNOW,” Brie captioned the video on Twitter.
  • Vix

    All pretending they care now the whole world knows what they knew for years and did nothing about.

  • Niel

    Not showing up would be a better statement – but no, can’t miss a good photo opportunity to show off their new Botox and fillers faces.