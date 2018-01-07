Roseanne Barr & John Goodman Reunite on Golden Globes Stage! (Video)

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman make an appearance together on stage at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former Roseanne co-stars will be starring together in the revival of their series, coming to ABC in March.

Roseanne and John presented the award for Best Television Series – Drama and she joked about being someone who is “known for creating some great drama.” John replied, “Yeah, not the kind you get awards for.”

Reunited after all this time, here are @therealroseanne and John Goodman to present Best Television Series – Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4HBTQQfKWK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

