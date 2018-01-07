Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:30 pm

Roseanne Barr & John Goodman Reunite on Golden Globes Stage! (Video)

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman make an appearance together on stage at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former Roseanne co-stars will be starring together in the revival of their series, coming to ABC in March.

Roseanne and John presented the award for Best Television Series – Drama and she joked about being someone who is “known for creating some great drama.” John replied, “Yeah, not the kind you get awards for.”

Watch the clip below!

15+ pictures inside of Roseanne Barr and John Goodman at the Globes…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, John Goodman, Roseanne Barr

