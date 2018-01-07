Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:33 pm

Sally Hawkins Joins 'Shape of Water' Co-Stars at Golden Globes 2018

Sally Hawkins is all smiles at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The 41-year-old actress rocked a long-sleeve black gown at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined by her The Shape of Water co-stars Richard Jenkins, who brought along his wife Sharon R. Friedrick, and Bradley Whitford.

The film has a total of SEVEN nominations tonight, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for Sally, and Best Supporting Performance in a Drama, Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Richard.

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro took home the award for Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Alexandre Desplat won for Best Original Score.

FYI: Sally is wearing a Dior dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Chopard jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Photos: Getty
