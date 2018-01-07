Sebastian Stan Wears His Time's Up Pin on the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2018!

Sebastian Stan looks sharp on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sebastian was a presenter during the ceremony. He introduced I, Tonya alongside his co-star Allison Janney, who went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy.

Sebastian wore a Time’s Up pin in solidarity with the movement that aims to address gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

FYI: Sebastian is wearing a Hugo Boss tuxedo.