Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:41 pm

Sebastian Stan Wears His Time's Up Pin on the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2018!

Sebastian Stan looks sharp on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastian Stan

Sebastian was a presenter during the ceremony. He introduced I, Tonya alongside his co-star Allison Janney, who went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy.

Sebastian wore a Time’s Up pin in solidarity with the movement that aims to address gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

FYI: Sebastian is wearing a Hugo Boss tuxedo.
Photos: Getty Images
