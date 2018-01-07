Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:51 pm

Shailene Woodley Shares Cute Moment with Reese Witherspoon at Golden Globes 2018

Shailene Woodley Shares Cute Moment with Reese Witherspoon at Golden Globes 2018

Shailene Woodley stuns in a steel gray and black gown at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Big Little Lies actress shared a sweet moment with co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet before the show.

Nicole later won Best Actress in a Miniseries.

Shailene also caught up with her former The Fault in Our Stars co-star Ansel Elgort at the event.

While both were nominated at the event, Shailene and Ansel didn’t win.

FYI: Shailene wore a Ralph Lauren gown with Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley ansel reese 2018 golden globes 01
shailene woodley ansel reese 2018 golden globes 02
shailene woodley ansel reese 2018 golden globes 03
shailene woodley ansel reese 2018 golden globes 04
shailene woodley ansel reese 2018 golden globes 05

Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Shailene Woodley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr