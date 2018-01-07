Shailene Woodley Shares Cute Moment with Reese Witherspoon at Golden Globes 2018

Shailene Woodley stuns in a steel gray and black gown at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Big Little Lies actress shared a sweet moment with co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet before the show.

Nicole later won Best Actress in a Miniseries.

Shailene also caught up with her former The Fault in Our Stars co-star Ansel Elgort at the event.

While both were nominated at the event, Shailene and Ansel didn’t win.

FYI: Shailene wore a Ralph Lauren gown with Nicholas Kirkwood heels.