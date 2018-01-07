Shanola Hampton Awarded Prestigious Spirit of Elysium Award!

Shanola Hampton had a big night at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Shameless star was awarded the Spirit of Elysium award that night. The award is given to an artist who “lives their life in a state of constant creativity, in constant search of personal and spiritual growth and in constant service to others.”

Also seen at the annual star-studded gala were Abigail Spencer, Alicia Witt, Jurnee Smollett-Bell with husband Josiah Bell, Kristin Cavallari, Maria Bello, Joe Morton, Ben Feldman, and Nick Kroll.

FYI: Shanola is wearing a Reem Kachmar gown.