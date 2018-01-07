Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 1:16 am

Sofia Boutella Performs a Dance Number in Madonna's Outfit!

Sofia Boutella hits the stage to perform a dance routine at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old The Mummy actress, who started her career as a dancer, walked the red carpet in a separate outfit that evening.

Earlier that day, Sofia took to Instagram to share her support of the Time’s Up movement’s mission to have people all over the world wear black in solidarity with “women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse.”

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Prada dress on the carpet. She is wearing an outfit from her friend Madonna‘s Rebel Heart Tour on stage.
