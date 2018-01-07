Steve Carell & Willem Dafoe Support Time's Up on the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2018!

Steve Carell and Willem Dafoe are taking a stand on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two are both nominated for awards this evening: Steve for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Battle of the Sexes and Willem for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Florida Project.

The actors both wore black, and Steve wore a Time’s Up pin, in solidarity with the movement which aims to protest gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

Steve was joined by his wife, Nancy Carell, and Willem was joined by his wife, Giada Colagrande.

FYI: Steve is wearing a Tom Ford tuxedo. Willem and Giada are both wearing Prada.

Tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, at 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC.