Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:56 pm

A majority of stars walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes this evening chose to wear black to the event.

Those who wore black did so in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to combat gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

You can see every look from the 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet here if you missed anything.

A small group of women chose to wear color on the red carpet this evening.

Find out who did not wear black on the red carpet at the Golden Globes by clicking through the gallery…
Photos: NBC, Getty
Getty
