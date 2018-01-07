Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:21 pm

Tom Hanks & Denzel Washington are Joined by Their Leading Ladies at Golden Globes 2018

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson couple up on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 61-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux while his wife – also 61 – went went pretty in a black dress covered in a firework design.

Also stepping out for the event were Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta along with Gary Oldman and wife Gisele Schmidt.

All three actors are nominated tonight for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Photos: Getty
