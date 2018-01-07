Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 2:27 am

Vanessa Hudgens Joins Victoria Justice & Boyfriend Reeve Carney at Art of Elysium Gala

Vanessa Hudgens Joins Victoria Justice & Boyfriend Reeve Carney at Art of Elysium Gala

Vanessa Hudgens brightens up the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress rocked a bright yellow dress with bold orange eye makeup for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Other stars at the event included Victoria Justice and boyfriend Reeve Carney, Derek Hough, Danielle Panabaker, and Emma Kenney.

FYI: Victoria is wearing a Rebecca Minkoff dress. Danielle is wearing an Eleanor Balfour dress. Vanessa is wearing a dress by Alberta Feretti, Casadei shoes, and jewelry by Neil Lane, John Hardy, and H Stern while carrying an Emm Kuo NY clutch.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 01
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 02
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 03
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 04
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 05
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 06
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 07
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 08
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 09
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 10
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 11
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 12
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 13
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 14
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 15
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 16
vanessa hudgens joins victoria justice reeve carney at art of elysium gala 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Danielle Panabaker, Derek Hough, Emma Kenney, Reeve Carney, Vanessa Hudgens, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr