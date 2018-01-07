Vanessa Hudgens Joins Victoria Justice & Boyfriend Reeve Carney at Art of Elysium Gala

Vanessa Hudgens brightens up the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress rocked a bright yellow dress with bold orange eye makeup for the event.

Other stars at the event included Victoria Justice and boyfriend Reeve Carney, Derek Hough, Danielle Panabaker, and Emma Kenney.

FYI: Victoria is wearing a Rebecca Minkoff dress. Danielle is wearing an Eleanor Balfour dress. Vanessa is wearing a dress by Alberta Feretti, Casadei shoes, and jewelry by Neil Lane, John Hardy, and H Stern while carrying an Emm Kuo NY clutch.

