Will Kim Kardashian Be Invited to Paris Hilton's Wedding?

Paris Hilton shows off her stunning engagement ring while out for dinner with fiance Chris Zylka on Saturday night (January 6) in Los Angeles.

While walking inside, TMZ caught up with Paris and asked if she’d be inviting her former BFF Kim Kardashian to her upcoming wedding.

“Will Kim K. be invited to the wedding?” she was asked, to which she responded, “Of course.”

If you don’t know, there had been rumors that Kim and Paris had a falling out after Kim worked as Paris‘ assistant.