Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:55 am

Will Kim Kardashian Be Invited to Paris Hilton's Wedding?

Will Kim Kardashian Be Invited to Paris Hilton's Wedding?

Paris Hilton shows off her stunning engagement ring while out for dinner with fiance Chris Zylka on Saturday night (January 6) in Los Angeles.

While walking inside, TMZ caught up with Paris and asked if she’d be inviting her former BFF Kim Kardashian to her upcoming wedding.

“Will Kim K. be invited to the wedding?” she was asked, to which she responded, “Of course.”

If you don’t know, there had been rumors that Kim and Paris had a falling out after Kim worked as Paris‘ assistant.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton invite kim kardashian to wedding 01
paris hilton invite kim kardashian to wedding 02
paris hilton invite kim kardashian to wedding 03
paris hilton invite kim kardashian to wedding 04
paris hilton invite kim kardashian to wedding 05

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr