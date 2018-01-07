Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:45 pm

Zac Efron Joins Keala Settle & Hugh Jackman at Golden Globes 2018

Zac Efron Joins Keala Settle & Hugh Jackman at Golden Globes 2018

Zac Efron is all smiles as he arrives on the red carpet for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor supported the Times Up movement by wearing an all black tuxedo for the event.

Joining Zac at the event were his The Greatest Showman co-stars Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee Furness along with Keala Settle.

FYI: Zac is wearing a Hugo Boss tux, Louboutin shoes, iWC watch, and Miansai ring. Keala is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, L’Dezen earrings, an Ivy ring, and Gilan rings.

Photos: Getty
