Mon, 08 January 2018 at 10:55 am
Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Wife Sam Hit Up Golden Globes 2018 After Party
Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife Sam pose for photos while attending the Focus Features Golden Globe Awards After Party on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 27-year-old actor and his 50-year-old wife walked the black carpet at the event before heading inside and posing for a few more pics!
Aaron presented an award on stage during the 2018 Golden Globes earlier in the evening. If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of winners from the show.
See the new photos below…
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes After Parties, Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor Wood
