Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 6:14 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Is 'Forever on Vacation' in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio Is 'Forever on Vacation' in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio is continuing to enjoy some downtime by the beach!

The 36-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model was spotted rocking a green, leopard print bikini while hanging poolside on Sunday (January 7) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

She was also joined by some friends and her nine-year-old daughter Anja (not pictured).

The day before, Alessandra took to her Instagram to share a photo as she waded into the water in a barely-there bikini.

“Backyard Paradise ☀️💦 #foreveronvacation,” Alessandra captioned the pic.

