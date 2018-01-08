Alessandra Ambrosio Is 'Forever on Vacation' in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio is continuing to enjoy some downtime by the beach!

The 36-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model was spotted rocking a green, leopard print bikini while hanging poolside on Sunday (January 7) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

She was also joined by some friends and her nine-year-old daughter Anja (not pictured).

The day before, Alessandra took to her Instagram to share a photo as she waded into the water in a barely-there bikini.

“Backyard Paradise ☀️💦 #foreveronvacation,” Alessandra captioned the pic.

