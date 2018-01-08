Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 3:20 am

Barbra Streisand Wishes These Women Were Nominated for Best Director at Golden Globes 2018!

Barbra Streisand is continuing to speak out about the lack of female representation in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes.

The industry icon posted a series of tweets following her appearance at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards to give a shout-out to some specific directors she would have liked to see nominated at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Barbra Streisand

“Here’s a terrible fact— There has not been a single woman who has won the Golden Globe for Best Director since I was fortunate enough to win it for Yentl in 1984…that’s 34 years ago! Not right!,” she wrote.

“In my humble opinion, I was very disappointed that director Dee Rees and her powerful film @mudboundmovie wasn’t even nominated. I also would have liked to see director @PattyJenks and her film @WonderWomanFilm recognized because it shows how strong women can be, not only as characters but also at the box office. The three highest-grossing films last year were all carried by women.”

See her tweets below!
Photos: Getty Images
