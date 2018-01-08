'Black Panther' Trailer Premieres During National Championship - Watch Now!

Did you see the brand-new Black Panther footage that aired during the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The trailer for the Marvel Studios flick dropped during the game between Alabama and Georgia, following Kendrick Lamar‘s halftime show performance.

It features Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa’s (aka Black Panther) enemies Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) as they try to bring him down as the King of Wakanda.

Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king – and Black Panther – is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker.

Kendrick is producing the soundtrack.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16. Watch the trailer below!



Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – Rise TV Spot