Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Bro Out at Amazon's Golden Globes After Party!

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon couldn’t be happier to see each other while attending the Amazon Studios Party held after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys are best friends in real life and Matt even makes a cameo appearance in Chris‘ new movie Thor Ragnarok. They met up with the film’s director Taika Waititi and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the party.

Matt wasn’t at the awards show, but he got dressed up to attend the parties that night!

Chris presented during the show with his The Huntsman: Winter’s War co-star Jessica Chastain.