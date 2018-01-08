Chris Hemsworth's Son Shows Incredible Upper Body Strength While Scaling a Fridge! (Video)

We’re pretty sure scaling a refrigerator is something most three-year-olds can’t do, but when your dad is Thor, anything is possible.

Chris Hemsworth shared a video of one of his three-year-old twin boys scaling the fridge at their home while trying to find chocolate stashed away in a cabinet.

“My son found out where the chocolate is kept. Must find a new hiding place. He’s 3. #tarzanrules,” Chris captioned the video clip on Instagram.

Chris and his wife are the parents of three kids – five-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.