Mon, 08 January 2018 at 9:06 pm

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Couple Up for Lunch Date

Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Couple Up for Lunch Date

Dakota Fanning and her new beau Henry Frye stepped out for lunch together!

The 23-year-old War of the Worlds actress and her tall boyfriend were spotted enjoying their meal at Joan’s on Third on Saturday (January 6) in Studio City, Calif.

Dakota kept it casual in a white shirt, dark leggings, and white sneakers, staying warm in a black puffy jacket and accessorizing with a dark green purse and pair of leopard-print sunglasses.

The two have been dating for several months now.

Don’t miss Dakota in the new series The Alienist, set to premiere on January 22 on TNT.

Photos: Backgrid USA
