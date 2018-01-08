Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 8:31 pm

David Beckham Looks Sharp at London Fashion Week Event

David Beckham Looks Sharp at London Fashion Week Event

David Beckham looked handsome as usual at a recent London Fashion Week Men’s event!

The 42-year-old former soccer player stepped out for the “The Boxer, The Artist & The Musician” collaborative exhibition with photographer and filmmaker Perry Ogden for Kent & Curwen’s Autumn Winter 2018 Presentation on Sunday (January 7) in London, England.

He wore a long suit jacket, track pants, and white sneakers, pulling his hair back into a bun.

David was joined by his 15-year-old son Romeo (not pictured).

David, his wife Victoria Beckham, and their kids recently celebrated New Year’s Eve in a tropical location. Check out some photos from their trip below!

Beautiful times ❤️❤️❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

