Mon, 08 January 2018 at 3:38 am

Drake Joins Millie Bobby Brown at Netflix's Golden Globes After Party!

Drake Joins Millie Bobby Brown at Netflix's Golden Globes After Party!

It’s not a party until Drake stops by!

The 31-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux as he arrived at Netflix‘s 2018 Golden Globes after party on Sunday night (January 7) at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

Inside the party, Drake hung out with Millie Bobby Brown and her Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Millie then took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Drake!

“Blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party 🙏,” Millie captioned the photo.
Photos: Getty
