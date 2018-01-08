Drake Joins Millie Bobby Brown at Netflix's Golden Globes After Party!
It’s not a party until Drake stops by!
The 31-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux as he arrived at Netflix‘s 2018 Golden Globes after party on Sunday night (January 7) at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Inside the party, Drake hung out with Millie Bobby Brown and her Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.
Millie then took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Drake!
“Blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party 🙏,” Millie captioned the photo.