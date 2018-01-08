Ellen DeGeneres Scares Debra Messing While Playing 'Speak Out' - Watch Now!

Debra Messing just got spooked!

The Will & Grace star made her first appearance in a decade on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 8).

During her appearance, Debra talked about her 13-year-old son Roman doing stand-up comedy.

She also discussed the return of Will & Grace, and working with her co-stars once again and finding a newfound gratitude about the experience.

Plus, Debra and Ellen play “Speak Out” – and Debra gets quite the surprise during the game!

Watch Debra on Ellen below.



Ellen Scares Debra Messing During ‘Speak Out’



Ellen Wants Debra Messing’s Standup Comic Son on the Show