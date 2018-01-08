Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein &amp; Spacey at Globes (Video)

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 2:37 am

Ellen DeGeneres Scares Debra Messing While Playing 'Speak Out' - Watch Now!

Ellen DeGeneres Scares Debra Messing While Playing 'Speak Out' - Watch Now!

Debra Messing just got spooked!

The Will & Grace star made her first appearance in a decade on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debra Messing

During her appearance, Debra talked about her 13-year-old son Roman doing stand-up comedy.

She also discussed the return of Will & Grace, and working with her co-stars once again and finding a newfound gratitude about the experience.

Plus, Debra and Ellen play “Speak Out” – and Debra gets quite the surprise during the game!

Watch Debra on Ellen below.


Ellen Scares Debra Messing During ‘Speak Out’


Ellen Wants Debra Messing’s Standup Comic Son on the Show
Just Jared on Facebook
debra messing ellen degeneres 01
debra messing ellen degeneres 02
debra messing ellen degeneres 03
debra messing ellen degeneres 04
debra messing ellen degeneres 05
debra messing ellen degeneres 06

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Debra Messing, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr