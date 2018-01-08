Emily VanCamp, Alexandra Daddario & Abigail Spencer Hit Up InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Emily VanCamp is all smiles while hitting the carpet at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Party held after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by Alexandra Daddario, Abigail Spencer, Ashley Madekwe, Rumer Willis, Ahna O’Reilly, Erika Christensen and Shantel VanSanten.

“Ready to hit the town with my bestie @casstroywalker all in black tonight because #timesup on silence,” Emily captioned with her Instagram post. “#timesup on waiting. #timesup on discrimination. #timesup on harassment. #timesup on abuse. #goldenglobes #girlpower #whywewearblack”



