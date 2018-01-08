Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 9:10 am

Emily VanCamp, Alexandra Daddario & Abigail Spencer Hit Up InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Emily VanCamp, Alexandra Daddario & Abigail Spencer Hit Up InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Emily VanCamp is all smiles while hitting the carpet at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Party held after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by Alexandra Daddario, Abigail Spencer, Ashley Madekwe, Rumer Willis, Ahna O’Reilly, Erika Christensen and Shantel VanSanten.

“Ready to hit the town with my bestie @casstroywalker all in black tonight because #timesup on silence,” Emily captioned with her Instagram post. “#timesup on waiting. #timesup on discrimination. #timesup on harassment. #timesup on abuse. #goldenglobes #girlpower #whywewearblack”


FYI: Alexandra is wearing Gilan earrings and Joelle black diamond rings. Abigail is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown. Ashley is wearing Djula diamond hoop earrings and a L’Dezen by Payal Shah diamond ring. Rumer is wearing Maxior white topaz earrings, Hearts on Fire diamond bracelets and rings, Noudar white diamond midi rings, and Gilan diamond bracelet. Ahna is wearing Laura Basci couture.
Credit: Frazer Harrison, Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty
