FX Responds to Versace Family's Thoughts on 'American Crime Story' Series

FX has released a statement in response to the Versace family’s criticism of the network’s upcoming Ryan Murphy series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The family behind the fashion house said that the show was made without its blessing and fans should consider it to be a “work of fiction.”

FX stands behind the series and the source material the producers used to create it.

“Like the original American Crime Story series The People vs. OJ Simpson, which was based on Jeffrey Toobin‘s nonfiction bestseller ‘The Run of His Life,’” the network said in its statement (via THR), “FX’s follow-up The Assassination Of Gianni Versace is based on Maureen Orth‘s heavily researched and authenticated nonfiction best-seller ‘Vulgar Favors,’ which examined the true life crime spree of Andrew Cunanan. We stand by the meticulous reporting of Ms. Orth.”

Versace – starring Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss, and Ricky Martin – premieres on FX on January 17.