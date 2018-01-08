Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 10:00 pm

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Hang Out at Her NYC Apartment

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik spent some time together in the Big Apple today!

The 24-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was spotted leaving the 22-year-old model’s apartment on Monday (January 8) in New York City.

He wore a black coat, grey dress pants, printed socks, and black dress shoes.

Gigi was then seen stepping out looking chic in a navy blue ensemble that included a furry coat. She accessorized with a bright purple bag, stylish pair of glasses, silver rings, and gold hoop earrings.

Gigi wore her hair in a pretty updo and completed her look with a touch of pink lipstick.

She grabbed a late brunch at Clinton Street Baking Company & Restaurant with her photographer friend Alana O’Herlihy, later returning home with a unicorn balloon and a huge smile on her face!

