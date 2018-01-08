Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Hang Out at Her NYC Apartment

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik spent some time together in the Big Apple today!

The 24-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was spotted leaving the 22-year-old model’s apartment on Monday (January 8) in New York City.

He wore a black coat, grey dress pants, printed socks, and black dress shoes.

Gigi was then seen stepping out looking chic in a navy blue ensemble that included a furry coat. She accessorized with a bright purple bag, stylish pair of glasses, silver rings, and gold hoop earrings.

Gigi wore her hair in a pretty updo and completed her look with a touch of pink lipstick.

She grabbed a late brunch at Clinton Street Baking Company & Restaurant with her photographer friend Alana O’Herlihy, later returning home with a unicorn balloon and a huge smile on her face!

