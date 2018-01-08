Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 2:18 am

Greta Gerwig Forgot to Thank Boyfriend Noah Baumbach at Golden Globes: 'I Blanked'

Greta Gerwig Forgot to Thank Boyfriend Noah Baumbach at Golden Globes: 'I Blanked'

There was someone special who Greta Gerwig forgot to thank at the 2018 Golden Globes – her longtime boyfriend, director Noah Baumbach!

The 34-year-old actress and filmmaker accepted the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her movie Lady Bird at the event on Sunday (January 7) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Greta thanked “the goddesses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf,” as well as the people of Sacramento, but when she got back to her seat she reportedly realized she forgot to thank her man!

“I blanked! I blanked so hard! I’m so sorry!” Greta said while giving Noah a hug, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman‘s tweet from inside the event.

We hope to see Greta giving many more speeches in the months and years to come, so she’ll hopefully have many more opportunities to thank Noah in the future!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

