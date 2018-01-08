Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Engagement to Brad Falchuk!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are officially confirming their engagement!

The 45-year-old actress and 46-year-old American Horror Story producer reportedly released a statement to Good Morning America, which was revealed on Monday (January 8).

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple wrote in their statement.

Brad and Gwyneth will also appear on the cover of the new edition of GOOP Magazine, on newsstands tomorrow.

Rumors that Gwyneth and Brad were engaged surfaced back in November.

Congrats to the happy couple!