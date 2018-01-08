Ian Somerhalder Carries Around Nikki Reed's Breast Pump at Golden Globes 2018 Party

Nikki Reed shared some fun behind the scenes photos from one of the 2018 Golden Globes after parties, and one photo shows how sweet her hubby Ian Somerhalder is!

The 29-year-old actress posted that Ian, 39, carried around her breast pump in a “to go” box all night while they partied.

“Takes a real man to carry around your breast pump in a ‘to go’ box all night,” Nikki captioned the pic.

Nikki and Ian welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi over the summer.

At one point during the party, Nikki snapped a photo with Ian‘s ex Nina Dobrev. You may remember that last year, Nikki slammed rumors that she was feuding with Nina over Ian.