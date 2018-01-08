Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 9:20 am

Ian Somerhalder Carries Around Nikki Reed's Breast Pump at Golden Globes 2018 Party

Ian Somerhalder Carries Around Nikki Reed's Breast Pump at Golden Globes 2018 Party

Nikki Reed shared some fun behind the scenes photos from one of the 2018 Golden Globes after parties, and one photo shows how sweet her hubby Ian Somerhalder is!

The 29-year-old actress posted that Ian, 39, carried around her breast pump in a “to go” box all night while they partied.

“Takes a real man to carry around your breast pump in a ‘to go’ box all night,” Nikki captioned the pic.

Nikki and Ian welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi over the summer.

At one point during the party, Nikki snapped a photo with Ian‘s ex Nina Dobrev. You may remember that last year, Nikki slammed rumors that she was feuding with Nina over Ian.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

  • Stoni

    Bodhi that is also the name of Megan Fox’s son. Cute name.

  • Casey C

    man does bare minimum, gets praised…