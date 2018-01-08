Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 7:24 pm

James Franco Jets Out of LA After Golden Globes Win!

James Franco Jets Out of LA After Golden Globes Win!

James Franco is celebrating his Golden Globes win by jetting out of LA!

The 39-year-old actor was spotted making his way inside LAX airport on Monday (January 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

James was all smiles and stopped to sign autographs for some lucky fans.

The night before, James took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his work in his flick The Disaster Artist.

Be sure to check out the hilarious moment James had with Tommy Wiseau while accepting the award on stage!

FYI: James is wearing AllSaints jeans.
Just Jared on Facebook
james franco jets out of la after golden globes 01
james franco jets out of la after golden globes 02
james franco jets out of la after golden globes 03
james franco jets out of la after golden globes 04
james franco jets out of la after golden globes 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: James Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr