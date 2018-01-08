Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 9:56 am

Jessica Biel Bares Midriff with Hubby Justin Timberlake at NBC & USA's Golden Globes After Party!

Jessica Biel rocked not one, but two gorgeous looks at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress bared her midriff in a different dress while attending the NBC & USA Networks post-Golden Globe Awards Party with her hubby Justin Timberlake after hitting the red carpet in a Dior dress ahead of the award ceremony.

Jessica was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her work on The Sinner. Nicole Kidman took the award home for her role in Big Little Lies.


FYI: Jessica is wearing Bulgari jewelry.
