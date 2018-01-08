Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 5:29 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Will Not Use Oscars as Platform for Health Care

Jimmy Kimmel Will Not Use Oscars as Platform for Health Care

Jimmy Kimmel appears on stage to speak to reports at ABC’s portion of the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday (January 8) at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 50-year-old late night host opened up about his plans to host the 2018 Oscars in March and how he will not use the show as a platform for health care, as he has done on his own show.

“I don’t intend to use the Oscars as a platform for health care,” Jimmy said (via IndieWire). “You need to remember why you’re there. It’s not about you… You’re there to entertain people who are there on the biggest night of their lives. If it gets too heavy, you’re taking away from that.”
Photos: Getty
