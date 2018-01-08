Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' Tour - Dates, Cities, & Venues!

Justin Timberlake has officially announced his 2018 Man of the Woods tour, which will support his brand new album of the same name!

Man of the Woods is set to be released on February 2, just two days before he takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 4).

Tickets for Justin‘s tour will be available starting on Tuesday (January 16).

Justin will be kicking off the tour in March in Toronto, Canada, and will wrap up the tour at the end of May in Memphis, Tennessee.

Listen to the first song off of the album, “Filthy,” which was released last week!

Click inside to see the full list of tour dates, venues, and cities…

Man of the Woods Tour Dates

3/13/2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

3/27/2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

3/31/2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

4/8/2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

4/12/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

4/28/2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

5/2/2018 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

5/7/2018 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

5/15/2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

5/23/2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

5/27/2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum