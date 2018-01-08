Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 3:18 am

Kaley Cuoco Cozies Up to Fiance Karl Cook at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After Party

Kaley Cuoco Cozies Up to Fiance Karl Cook at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After Party

Kaley Cuoco is all smiles as she and fiance Karl Cook arrive at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress supported the Time’s Up initiative in a black lace dress while her 26-year-old husband-to-be looked handsome in a black tux.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

You can check out the full list of winners at tonight’s Golden Globes here!

FYI: Kaley is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress.
