Kaley Cuoco Cozies Up to Fiance Karl Cook at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After Party

Kaley Cuoco is all smiles as she and fiance Karl Cook arrive at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress supported the Time’s Up initiative in a black lace dress while her 26-year-old husband-to-be looked handsome in a black tux.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

You can check out the full list of winners at tonight’s Golden Globes here!

FYI: Kaley is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress.