Kate Beckinsale & Emily Ratajkowski Turn Heads at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After-Party

Can we talk about how amazing Kate Beckinsale and Emily Ratajkowski looked at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Party after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards?

The 44-year-old Underworld: Blood Wars actress and the 26-year-old model joined forces at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate rocked a plunging black gown with sequin sleeves, and Emily wore a sleeveless black velour dress with stunning red eye makeup.

They were joined by Ali Larter, Rebecca Gayheart, Kathryn Hahn, and Bellamy Young.

FYI: Ali is wearing Georges Chakra Couture. Bellamy is wearing a Sachin & Babi gown, Rene Caovilla shoes, BaubleBar earrings, APM Monaco rings, and a Yliana Ypez clutch.

