Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Buddy Up at InStyle's Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Kendall Jenner and her good pal Hailey Baldwin strike a fierce pose together while attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. Party held after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two ladies were joined at the event by Taylor Hill and her boyfriend Michael Stephen Shank, Ireland Baldwin, Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Will Peltz, Jordyn Woods, Jon Kortajarena and Sistine Stallone.

Kendall rocked a Giambattista Valli gown on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Globes before switching up her look for the after party.



FYI: Kendall is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier gown. Hailey is wearing DSQUARED2 and Jennifer Fisher earrings. Ireland is wearing Sally LaPointe. Jordyn is wearing Michael Costello.