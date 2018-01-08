Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Golden Globes
Kendall Jenner showed up on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes with acne on her face and she is telling fans to not let that stop you.
A fan tweeted to the 22-year-old model and praised her for walking the carpet despite having a break-out.
“Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,” the fan wrote.
Kendall responded, “never let that sh-t stop you! 😎✨.”
A couple years ago, Kendall opened up about her struggles with acne.
“Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them,” she previously wrote on her blog. “I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys.”
