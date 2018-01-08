Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 8:59 pm

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner showed up on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes with acne on her face and she is telling fans to not let that stop you.

A fan tweeted to the 22-year-old model and praised her for walking the carpet despite having a break-out.

“Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,” the fan wrote.

Kendall responded, “never let that sh-t stop you! 😎✨.”

A couple years ago, Kendall opened up about her struggles with acne.

“Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them,” she previously wrote on her blog. “I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys.”

See photos of Kendall Jenner on the red carpet in the gallery…

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner acne golden globes 01
kendall jenner acne golden globes 02
kendall jenner acne golden globes 03
kendall jenner acne golden globes 04
kendall jenner acne golden globes 05
kendall jenner acne golden globes 06
kendall jenner acne golden globes 07
kendall jenner acne golden globes 08
kendall jenner acne golden globes 09
kendall jenner acne golden globes 10
kendall jenner acne golden globes 11
kendall jenner acne golden globes 12
kendall jenner acne golden globes 13
kendall jenner acne golden globes 14
kendall jenner acne golden globes 15
kendall jenner acne golden globes 16
kendall jenner acne golden globes 17
kendall jenner acne golden globes 18
kendall jenner acne golden globes 19
kendall jenner acne golden globes 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr