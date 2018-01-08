Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 6:47 pm

Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff Break Up After Five Years Together

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after five years of dating.

The longtime couple broke up back in December, a source confirms to JustJared.com.

“It was mutual. Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was,” a source told E! News.

They added, “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

Lena and Jack first began dating in 2012, after being set up on a blind date.
  • JAY

    I was wondering how long it was gonna take for him to get sick of her. Five years of her whining must have felt like an eternity.

  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    Dunham is a disgusting disgrace

  • bree buckley

    Good. May she taste nothing but ash and iron for all her life!

  • Gigi La Moore

    I knew when she was begging him to marry her on Twitter and he was like, “yeah…um…no” that he wasn’t that into her. Then again, who would be?

  • skye3245

    i came here only to ask if anyone cares? She could have kept this to herself.

  • Ram

    If anybody was wondering what Murray Miller could possibly have on Dunham & Konner that would make them issue a statement that they did, considering they would know, especially Dunham, how bad & hypocritical it would look. Looks like the recording being released would be waaaaay worse than this hypocrisy, so guess she made her choice….problem is, stuff like that…doesnt stay a secret.

    “SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2017
    Blind Items Revealed #5
    November 21, 2017

    “All it would take is for someone to release any of the recordings capturing this A-/B+ list writer/actress who had her own show talking about interracial sex. She might pretend she is this liberal voice, but the recordings do not lie.

    Lena Dunham”

    http://www.crazydaysandnights.net/2017/11/blind-items-revealed-5_26.html

  • Ram

  • Ram

    she WANTS us to care.

  • Ram

    wouldnt be surprised if he and Lorde (Ella) started dating already…everybody could detect there was chemistry between them while touring and recording. probably drove dunham crazy.