Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff Break Up After Five Years Together

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after five years of dating.

The longtime couple broke up back in December, a source confirms to JustJared.com.

“It was mutual. Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was,” a source told E! News.

They added, “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

Lena and Jack first began dating in 2012, after being set up on a blind date.