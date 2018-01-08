Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 9:35 am

Lena Dunham Wears Black Dress to Golden Globes 2018 After Party

Lena Dunham Wears Black Dress to Golden Globes 2018 After Party

Lena Dunham steps out for HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Sunday (January 7) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by Girls showrunner Jenni Konner for the bash.

Lena took part in the Time’s Up protest by wearing black.

“Humbled to stand alongside these amazing women and say #TIMESUP on systemic oppression, underrepresentation, discrimination, abuse and violence in all industries,” Lena wrote on her Instagram account.

