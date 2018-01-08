Lena Dunham Wears Black Dress to Golden Globes 2018 After Party
Lena Dunham steps out for HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Sunday (January 7) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actress was joined by Girls showrunner Jenni Konner for the bash.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Dunham
Lena took part in the Time’s Up protest by wearing black.
“Humbled to stand alongside these amazing women and say #TIMESUP on systemic oppression, underrepresentation, discrimination, abuse and violence in all industries,” Lena wrote on her Instagram account.
See the photos from the event below…