Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 5:48 pm

Lenny Kravitz Steps Out With New Girlfriend Barbara Fialho!

Lenny Kravitz Steps Out With New Girlfriend Barbara Fialho!

Lenny Kravitz has a new lady in his life – Barbara Fialho!

The 53-year-old entertainer and the 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model were spotted enjoying some time together on Sunday (January 7) in Miami Beach, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lenny Kravitz

The couple held hands on their way to meet some friends for lunch and shared a loving glance before getting into their car.

Just last month, Lenny told Mr. Porter that he was single and waiting for someone special.

“I’ve been, like, really, really single for the last few months. I’m keeping it that way. I’m waiting to meet that person. I’m waiting for the soul partner, the wife,” Lenny said.

It looks like Lenny may have met that person!
Just Jared on Facebook
lenny kravitz steps out with new girlfriend 01
lenny kravitz steps out with new girlfriend 02
lenny kravitz steps out with new girlfriend 03
lenny kravitz steps out with new girlfriend 04
lenny kravitz steps out with new girlfriend 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Barbara Fialho, Lenny Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr