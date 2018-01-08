Lenny Kravitz Steps Out With New Girlfriend Barbara Fialho!

Lenny Kravitz has a new lady in his life – Barbara Fialho!

The 53-year-old entertainer and the 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model were spotted enjoying some time together on Sunday (January 7) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The couple held hands on their way to meet some friends for lunch and shared a loving glance before getting into their car.

Just last month, Lenny told Mr. Porter that he was single and waiting for someone special.

“I’ve been, like, really, really single for the last few months. I’m keeping it that way. I’m waiting to meet that person. I’m waiting for the soul partner, the wife,” Lenny said.

It looks like Lenny may have met that person!