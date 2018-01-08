Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein &amp; Spacey at Globes (Video)

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 2:17 am

Michelle Monaghan, Busy Philipps, & Molly Sims Dazzle at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After-Party

Michelle Monaghan, Busy Philipps, & Molly Sims Dazzle at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After-Party

Michelle Monaghan glides her way down the red carpet at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old True Detective actress was joined at the party by fellow actresses Busy Philipps and Molly Sims.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Molly Sims

You can check out the full list of winners at tonight’s Golden Globes here!

FYI: Molly is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress. Busy is wearing a Jeffrey Dodd dress while carrying an Adriana Papell clutch.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 01
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 02
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 03
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 04
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 05
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 06
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 07
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 08
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 09
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 10
michelle monaghan busy philipps molly sims dazzle at in styles golden globes after party 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes After Parties, Busy Philipps, Golden Globes, Michelle Monaghan, Molly Sims

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr