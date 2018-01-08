Michelle Monaghan, Busy Philipps, & Molly Sims Dazzle at InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 After-Party

Michelle Monaghan glides her way down the red carpet at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old True Detective actress was joined at the party by fellow actresses Busy Philipps and Molly Sims.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Molly Sims

You can check out the full list of winners at tonight’s Golden Globes here!

FYI: Molly is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress. Busy is wearing a Jeffrey Dodd dress while carrying an Adriana Papell clutch.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…