Michelle Williams Is Reportedly Dating Financial Consultant Andrew Youmans!

Michelle Williams has a new man in her life!

The 37-year-old actress is dating New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans, according to People.

The pair were first spotted together back in July of 2017 while strolling the streets of Rome.

Michelle recently sparked engagement rumors while wearing a heart shaped diamond on her ring finger, but she says it’s “just beautiful jewelry.”

Andrew is a graduate of two Ivy League universities — Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School — and started operations management and consulting firm, Yomo Consulting, where he served as president for 15 years.

Michelle formally dated the late Heath Ledger, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Matilda, as well as Jason Segal and author Jonathan Safran Foer.