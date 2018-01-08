Model Barbara Meier Explains Why She Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Barbara Meier, a German fashion model, was one of three women who chose not to wear black to the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), and now she’s explaining why.

“A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight. If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion,” Barbara wrote on Instagram. “We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion.”

Barbara continued, “We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!”

If you missed it, see who else did not wear black to the Globes. Those who wore black did so in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to combat gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.