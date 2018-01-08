Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2018 at 8:45 am

Model Barbara Meier Explains Why She Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Model Barbara Meier Explains Why She Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Barbara Meier, a German fashion model, was one of three women who chose not to wear black to the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), and now she’s explaining why.

“A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight. If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion,” Barbara wrote on Instagram. “We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion.”

Barbara continued, “We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!”

If you missed it, see who else did not wear black to the Globes. Those who wore black did so in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to combat gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

Photos: Getty
  • patrickdornoff

    i applaud her decision not to follow whats cool or whats in right now

  • Ausangel01

    Well said! And you looked absolutely beautiful.

  • Casey C

    wearing black wasn’t about not being sexy or being taken seriously. the dresses were still sexy, they were just black. it was about being funereal, about it being a death knell. talk about missing the point

  • greppinwolf

    The explanation is a lot simpler: A nobody wanted some spotlight.

  • wearing

    It’s not like it was a permanent ban, it was one night for a reason. Fashion hasn’t been permanently dismantled, so her colorful point could have been made later, which other people will do too.