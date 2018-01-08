Top Stories
Rising Stars Nick Robinson & Harris Dickinson Are Dapper Dudes at Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Rising Stars Nick Robinson & Harris Dickinson Are Dapper Dudes at Golden Globes After Party 2018!

Nick Robinson and Harris Dickinson hit the red at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Party held after the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys both are rising stars who lead two coming of age stories about young gay men – Nick in the upcoming Love, Simon and Harris in last year’s critically acclaimed Beach Rats.

Harris received a Spirit Award nomination for his work in the indie film!

Other guys in attendance at the event included 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, Fifty Shades Freed‘s Tyler Hoechlin, Glee‘s Chord Overstreet, This Is UsLogan Shroyer, 12 Strong‘s Austin Stowell, Dead of Summer‘s Ronen Rubinstein, and Percy Jackson‘s Jake Abel.
